Metro Detroit weather forecast: Steady morning rain

DETROIT - Rain showers will be constant through the morning drive making your commute sloppy and slow all around Metro Detroit to start your Thursday.

There isn’t much lightning present, so we are not worried about any serious storms, but a steady rain through about 9 a.m. Then, spotty showers for a couple of hours as temps begin to warm. The winds are going to be cranking SW 10-25 mph gusting to 40 mph this afternoon.

We’ll see some sunshine mixed with the clouds and the warming winds plus some sun means some neighborhoods should hit 70 degrees. The rest of us will be in the mid 60s with gusty conditions and dry weather this afternoon and evening.

Friday forecast

We can expect rain and thundershowers overnight into early Friday but tomorrow will not be a washout either. Morning showers and a few afternoon rain and thundershowers with breaks in the action allowing highs again to get into the 60s and beyond.

The one exception is our North Zone or areas north of M 59. A warm front moving in may stall out on the M 59 corridor which could keep areas north of that front in the 40s and 50s most of the day tomorrow. We all will continue to feel the gusty winds SSE 10-20 mph.

Weekend forecast

The frontal placements will wreak havoc with our weekend forecast too. Saturday looks like a washout and that may be the case Sunday too. Temps will be falling through the 50s during the rain Saturday and it’s still a bit breezy.

Saturday night into Sunday will be cooler with moisture around and there’s big concern for ice or freezing rain in our North Zone into Sunday morning. The NWS has issued a Winter Storm Watch for our North Counties due to the threat of ice which will make traveling very dangerous and could lead to power outages.

Again, more rain Sunday for us all with temps in the 40s. We may see some sleet and wet snowflakes Sunday night into Monday morning.

