Metro Detroit weather forecast: Steamy Labor Day ahead

DETROIT - Happy Labor Day! It’s a steamy one and later it could be on the stormy side.

So, here we go for anyone celebrating this holiday outdoors. Look for partly sunny skies and very warm conditions as you head out into temps in the 70s this morning. The humidity will be up for the next few days and today’s highs near 90 degrees again will feel like upper 90s, close to triple digits as a reminder to stay hydrated and don’t overestimate the heat.

Partly sunny skies today with an approaching front will bring storm chances after noon and no severe weather is expected. Still, we could have some rain and thundershowers producing dangerous lightning and heavy downpours.

Tuesday forecast

It’s another warm or hot and muggy day Tuesday, as most kids finally head back to school. Shorts weather! We will see more hazy sun to partly sunny skies tomorrow around Metro Detroit with an isolated shower or two with the heating in the afternoon. Morning lows start in the low 70s and highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s and humid feeling much warmer.

Rest of the week forecast

Wednesday may be the last of the hot and humid weather for the week. Highs are expected to flirt with 90 degrees again with the muggy air in place feeling quite uncomfortable. A cold front will blast through Wednesday evening bringing rain and thundershowers late Wednesday and early Thursday morning.

Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s with improving sky conditions. An early look at the weekend outlook shows more 70s and shower chances. Stay tuned. You can get your seven-day forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.



