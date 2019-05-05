Metro Detroit weather forecast: Still dry Sunday, sunnier and warmer

DETROIT - A Flood Warning is in effect along the River Raisin in Monroe County until 5 p.m. ET, Sunday.

Whether you are a Star Wars fan or not, everyone will enjoy some welcomed dry weather Sunday. After many showers, May flowers will be slow in blooming with a chilly start, but it becomes warmer by the end of it.

Please join me on Twitter (@AndrewHumphrey) for regular weather updates. Sunday will be sunnier and warmer. Afternoon temperatures will be near 70°F. A wet pattern returns early, next week. Rain showers redevelop, Monday. Daytime temperatures will be in the middle and upper 60s. Tuesday will be cooler with rain. Ours will be in the low 60s.

