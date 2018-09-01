Metro Detroit weather forecast: Still more storms to deal with

DETROIT - Thunderstorms developed and moved into our western suburbs right on schedule Saturday afternoon, and progressed east with most of the area getting into the action. Only some in our South Zone missed out. The torrential rain was mixed news: While we certainly don’t want rain on the weekend, this band of rain only lasted about 30 to 45 minutes, and dropped near or even over one inch of much-needed rain in that time.

If you have outdoor plans, we strongly advise frequently checking the radar on our FREE Local4Casters app to stay ahead of the weather this holiday weekend. If you’re one of the few not to have the app yet, just search “WDIV” in the app store, and it’s right there -- we even have a lightning layer on the app, so you can monitor the most dangerous approaching weather. And remember that the app follows you -- you get the radar for wherever you happen to be in the country, and even in Europe! If you had our app and checked it mid-afternoon, you would have seen the developing storms, and easily could have planned around them.

Saturday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue tonight, with the small chance that a stronger storm could develop. Muggy lows near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius). South-southwest wind at 3 to 7 mph.

Sunday

If any Saturday night showers or storms still linger over the area first thing Sunday morning, they’ll end pretty quickly and it will become partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon, but we won’t see nearly the coverage that we had today. Humid highs in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius), but the humidity making it feel like mid 90s (34 degrees Celsius).

Sunday’s sunrise is at 7 a.m., and Sunday’s sunset is at 8:05 p.m.

Partly cloudy Sunday night, with muggy lows in the low to mid 70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius).

Labor Day

It will be partly cloudy on Labor Day, with a scattered afternoon thunderstorm possible. Humid highs in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius), but the humidity making it feel like mid 90s (34 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Monday night, with muggy lows in the low to mid 70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius).

Tuesday

It will be partly cloudy on Tuesday -- this might be our best chance to avoid a thunderstorm. Humid highs near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius), but the humidity making it feel like mid 90s (34 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Tuesday night, with muggy lows in the low to mid 70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius).

Wednesday

Partly cloudy on Wednesday, with a scattered afternoon thunderstorm possible. Humid highs near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius), but the humidity making it feel like mid 90s (34 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Wednesday night, with muggy lows in the low to mid 70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius).

A cold front approaches on Thursday, bringing an increased chance of thunderstorms. Cloud cover and rain will limit highs to the low to mid 80s, but it’ll still be quite humid.

The computer models disagree about how far south the Thursday cold front will travel before stopping. Some models stop it rather quickly, and keep shower and thunderstorm chances into Friday and Saturday. But the computer model ensembles, which frequently have a better handle on the weather pattern many days out, suggest that it’ll make it just far enough south to keep us dry. We’ll have to wait a day or two to see how this plays out.

Your chance to meet 1968 Detroit Tigers World Series Champions Al Kaline and Willie Horton!

If you had the chance to meet two of Detroit’s most beloved sports heroes and help a very important charitable cause at the same time, would you? Of course you would -- and you have that opportunity on Wednesday, between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. at The Corner Ballpark -- the site of the old Tiger Stadium.

The event benefits the Detroit Police Athletic League. Detroit PAL offers eleven different sports programs, as well as youth enrichment opportunities, including FIRST Robotics, Team UP, Broadcast Training, Financial Literacy, Youth Empowerment Workshops, and the Youth Voice Council. PAL has done a world of good for our city’s youth for many years now, and this is a great way to support their tremendous mission.

I’m one of the emcees of the event, which will include a question and answer session with Kaline and Horton, food and drink, memorabilia displays, raffles and door prizes.

But wait -- there’s more: from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. we’ll be entertained by a fantastic Jackie Wilson tribute band!

But wait -- there’s even more: while general admission tickets for the event are available for $35, you can purchase $100 VIP tickets that gets you into a private reception with Al and Willie! Yes, you can get a cherished selfie with Al Kaline and Willie Horton.

You can purchase tickets by calling event coordinator Carl Kudla at 586-596-8286 or going to the Pros for PAL website at http://detroitpal.org/pros-for-pal.

I hope to see you there!

