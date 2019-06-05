Metro Detroit weather forecast: Storms could be behind us

We’re tracking downpours in the northern half of the area this evening. But we’re just hours away from a phenomenal stretch of weather that will take us through most of the weekend.

Tonight, we’ll be watching the skies until a cold front moves through ending our storm chances around sunset. That front also drops humidity and takes temperatures back to normal levels. Clouds will hang around tonight as lows drop to the mid-and-upper 50s.

We gradually get more sunshine through the day on Thursday. With very dry air and a light wind shifting to the east, highs will warm to the mid 70s.

Friday looks similar but a few degrees warmer and even more sunshine.

The weekend looks spectacular. Mostly sunny skies return Saturday with highs near 80. Sunday will feature a few extra clouds with identical highs. There’s a possibility of a late thunderstorm Sunday, but the probability is low. And even if it shows up, it will likely be in the evening.

Even next week looks pretty good with near normal highs and mostly dry days.



