Metro Detroit weather forecast: Calmer Thursday, storms more likely Friday

Our storm threat is fading Thursday night, but it will be right back for Friday.

The rest of Thursday will be warm with high humidity. Most of us will finish in the low 70s.

Friday

The severe threat returns Friday afternoon as a cold front approaches. It’s a marginal risk as of Thursday night. Right now it appears that front will arrive at the worst possible time -- the hottest part of the day -- that will maximize our severe potential.

Straight-line winds of 60 mph will be the largest threat Friday and the threat should be in a very narrow window, between 2-5 p.m. Even an hour or two change in that frontal speed could make a drastic difference in our severe potential on Friday.

As things stand now, storms will be gone for Friday night football and other early weekend plans.

Saturday, Sunday and next week

That cold front will cool us down significantly this weekend.

We may have to contend with some early clouds on Saturday before sunshine breaks through. Highs will only hit the mid-60s (and that is with much lower humidity too). Sunday will be slightly milder but still south of 70 for everyone. And then there are the lows. Expect 40s in handful of spots Saturday night, with nearly everyone in the 40s on Sunday night. That leads to a cool commute to work and school on Monday.

Temperatures return near normal for a couple days before cooling down again midweek.

