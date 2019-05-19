Metro Detroit weather forecast: Storms roll through Sunday afternoon, evening

DETROIT - Tornado warnings that were in effect Sunday afternoon in Macomb County and St. Clair County have expired.

Storms rolled through the region Sunday afternoon with heavy rain and some light hail in areas. A tornado warning was in effect for parts of Macomb County and St. Clair County, but that has expired as the storm moved eastward quickly.

Sunday evening will have showers and storms through the dinner hour. Temps will be in the 70s in rain-cooled air.

Sunset is at 8:51 p.m. ET.

Sunday night will be mostly to partly cloudy and cool. Overnight lows will be near 50 degrees.

Monday and Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny and cooler. Monday's afternoon temps will be near 60 degrees. Tuesday's highs will be near 65 degrees.

Wednesday will be warmer and partly sunny. Daytime temps reach 70 degrees. Some showers are possible Wednesday evening and Wednesday night.

Thursday's temps make it to 80 degrees with sunshine. The chance for rain returns Friday and Saturday.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links :

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.