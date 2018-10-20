Metro Detroit weather forecast: Strong winds, some snow flurries

DETROIT - Our tumultuous weekend is about to calm down, but the evening will be quite a transition.

Storms brought wind damage throughout southeast Michigan earlier Saturday afternoon. Wind gusts could reach 50 mph this evening, even outside of showers. A Wind Advisory remains in effect through 10 p.m. As temperatures continue falling, expect more snowflakes mixed with showers for the next couple hours. Most of us should be dry by 8 p.m.

The exception will be the Lake Huron shoreline in Sanilac County. A lake effect snow band will set up later this evening, possibly bringing minor accumulation to a very small area near the lake.

Otherwise, temperatures will fall to near freezing by midnight and hang there through daybreak on Sunday. Expect wind chills in the 20s this evening!

Everything calms down on Sunday. Even with mostly sunny skies and light winds, temperatures will only reach the mid-40s by afternoon. This is pretty decent running weather for the Free Press Marathon in Detroit on Sunday morning (although a huge difference from last year’s 70s).

Beyond the weekend, a mostly dry and below-normal stretch lies ahead next week in our 10 Day Forecast.



