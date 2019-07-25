Metro Detroit weather forecast: Summer in the city!

DETROIT - It’s another spectacular summer day, with temperatures warm enough to enjoy the lake or pool, but the humidity low enough to keep those warm temps from becoming uncomfortable.

Even with the dry air overhead, it will become barely unstable enough later this afternoon that a few pop-up showers or thunderstorms could materialize. But most of us should remain dry, and that continues into the overnight period, under mostly clear skies, with lows generally in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius). Unfortunately, there won’t be any wind to send a little breeze in the windows.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Friday (TGIF!) and, just like today, a few showers or thunderstorms could pop up by late afternoon -- while most of us remain dry. High in the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius). South wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday’s sunrise is at 6:20 a.m., and Friday’s sunset is at 8:59 p.m.

Becoming mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Update

Partly cloudy on Saturday, with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible. Again, most of us will stay dry, but keep a close eye on the Local4Casters app’s radar during the afternoon to stay ahead of the weather if you have outdoor plans. Highs in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Saturday night, with lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees (20 to 21 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Sunday with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees (31 to 32 degrees Celsius).

The next cold front

The next cold front arrives in the late Monday / early Tuesday timeframe, so there’s an increased chance for thunderstorms especially Monday night into Tuesday. It’ll be muggy into Tuesday, followed by dry air and comfortable summer weather for the rest of the work week!

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.