Metro Detroit weather forecast: Summer-like Sunday with autumn less than a week away

DETROIT - Sunday morning is calm, but patchy fog will be a factor for families going from place to place. The afternoon will be brighter and warmer. "Florence" bears watching as it spins through the Carolinas and north toward the Ohio Valley and closer to Michigan.

Sunday morning will be warm and humid in the Motown area. Patchy fog valves before dawn and lasts through a good portion of the breakfast hour and mid morning. Visibility will be lessened one or two miles in many spots. Temperatures start in the 60s and low 70s. Drivers must be keenly aware while driving through spots of low visibility and remember to use their low beams.

The last Sunday afternoon of Summer 2018 will be very warm and humid. Anyone out doors will need to remember to drink plenty of water and we’re like loose fitting clothes even though it’s mid September. Highs will be in being your 85°F.

Sunday evening will be warm and partly cloudy. Temperatures near 80°.

Remnants of Florence will inch closer to the region. Sunday night will have increasing clouds with overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Next week forecast

Those clouds produce some rain showers and thunderstorms, Monday. It remains warm with high temperatures near 80°F.

Tuesday becomes mostly sunny as Florence moves away. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will be mild; not as warm nor as muggy. Highs in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Thursday warms up again, and it will be mostly sunny highs near 80°.

Fall begins with the equinox at 9:54 p.m. Saturday.

