Metro Detroit weather forecast: Sun and clouds today; monitoring Opening Day

DETROIT - A very complicated forecast process presents itself for our Opening Day weather, and we’ll get to that in a moment.

But first, the short-term forecast is much simpler:

We’ll have a mix of clouds and sun Tuesday, more clouds in the morning than in the afternoon, with breezy highs in the low 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius). South winds at 10 to 20 mph will keep things cooler for those of your north of and near the big lakes on the east side.

Tuesday’s sunrise is at 7:15 a.m., and Tuesday’s sunset achieves what we consider to be an astronomical milestone as we progress through spring: The sun finally sets at 8 p.m.

Mostly cloudy initially tonight, with a small chance for a brief, light shower. Lows in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Wednesday forecast

Mostly sunny on Wednesday -- this will be our best weather day of the week. Highs in the mid to upper 50s will feel pretty nice, although it’ll still be breezy. Increasing clouds Wednesday night, with lows in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

Thursday -- Opening Day -- forecast

And now, the forecast gets very complicated.

A storm system out in the central plains will tap moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, and that moisture will extend eastward well ahead of the low -- generally north of a warm front. Meanwhile, high pressure will slide east-southeast from Canada across the northern Great Lakes. Consider this high to be a mountain of stable air that suppresses precipitation to the south.

But how far south will that high’s influence go? Well, we’ve looked at five different computer models this morning, and three of them (the ECMWF, GEM and RPM) keep Detroit dry, while the other two (GFS and UKMET) bring an area of rain and snow farther northward into Detroit.

This is going to be a very, very close call. It could even be a scenario where it’s wet in our South Zone but dry in Detroit. Hopefully, this afternoon’s model runs will start to show some convergence in the models’ solutions. Regardless, it’s going to be a cold day at the ballpark, with highs only reaching the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

Rain and wet snow chances do increase Thursday night, with lows in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius).

Friday forecast

Rain and wet snow may extend into Friday morning, but should end by afternoon (IF Opening Day is rained or snowed out, then the game would be played Friday afternoon). Highs in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast changes

Saturday now looks to be the better of the two weekend days, with partly cloudy skies and highs near 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Saturday night -- our date night plans look fine, weather-wise, with lows in the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius).

Sunday gets more uncertain now, as some models hold off rain chances until mid to late afternoon, while others bring the rain in much earlier. Stay tuned on this. Highs in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.