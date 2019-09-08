Metro Detroit weather forecast: Sun mixed with clouds, another mild day ahead

DETROIT - A cooler air mass has overspread the Great Lakes region today, but don't give up on summer yet…it'll come roaring back this week!

Today will feature some sun, but more clouds. Combine the clouds with that cooler air mass and you get a day with highs near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius) in our urban heat island, and only in the 60s elsewhere.

Wind will blow from the north-northeast at 5 to 10 mph, and that's important today because that wind coming off of Lake Huron could generate a few lake effect rain showers south-southwest of the lake.

Outside of those lake effect showers, some of us could get a late afternoon sprinkle as an upper level disturbance crosses the area.

Mostly cloudy tonight, with lows in the mid 50s (12 degrees Celsius). North-northeast wind at 3 to 6 mph.

Becoming partly cloudy on Monday, with highs in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Monday night, with lows near 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius).

A warm front crosses the area on Tuesday and, since that's the front edge of a warmer air mass, that means temperatures head upward…into the mid-to-upper 80s (30 to 31 degrees Celsius) as long as that front moves through by early afternoon. You'll also notice the humidity jumping up, as well. At this point, I do not expect any rain with this particular warm front but, as an old friend at the National Weather Service and I used joke: "never trust a warm front."

Warm and muggy Tuesday night, with lows only near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy with a scattered thunderstorm possible on Wednesday. Highs again in the mid to upper 80s (30 to 21 degrees Celsius).

Warm and muggy with a possible thunderstorm Wednesday night. Lows in the mid to upper 60s (19 to 20 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms on Thursday. Highs in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the mid 60s (18 to 19 degrees Celsius).

A cold front crosses the area with a line of showers and storms on Friday…timing is not certain right now. Highs in the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius).

Next Weekend

Right now, next weekend looks pleasant and dry…but long range forecasts can change dramatically, of course. If today's computer models verify, then it'll be a pleasant weekend, with highs in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius) on Saturday, and in the low 80s (27 degrees Celsius) on Sunday.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.