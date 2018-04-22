Metro Detroit Weather Forecast: Sunday afternoon forecast

DETROIT - It's been a fantastic finish to the weekend, with temperatures peaking in the 60s. Tomorrow will bring even warmer temperatures and just as much sunshine.

Tonight, skies will remain crystal clear. We'll be chilly again, but not quite as cold as previously. Expect lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Our warmest day of the forecast arrives Monday. Highs will hit the upper 60s in many locations and will reach 70 in a few spots. Sunshine will be plentiful as well.

Rain will move back into our corner of the state on Tuesday, bringing highs back in the mid-50s. There’s some disagreement among the models as to how long those raindrops will camp out. We’re going with the majority of the data, which shows a few early showers on Wednesday with a mainly dry day and some late sun.

Even the cooler temperatures we'll see midweek are not too far below normal for late April.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.