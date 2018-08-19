Metro Detroit weather forecast: Sunday scattered afternoon showers and storms

DETROIT - Sunday begins with some fog. It will be warm, and pop-up showers and storms are possible again.

Please join me on Twitter (@AndrewHumphrey) for regular weather updates.

Sunday morning will have patchy fog just before and at dawn. It will be mild with temps in the middle and upper 60s. As fog dissipates toward the end of breakfast time, temperatures rise. Families going to and from services or activities must use caution traveling through areas of low visibility.

Sunrise is at 6:45 a.m.

Sunday afternoon will be warm with sunshine, and spotty showers and storms are possible after 2 p.m. Highs near 85°F.

Thunderstorms and showers may have heavy downpours and dangerous lightning. Ponding on roads is possible. Remember to find an alternate route anytime you encounter high-standing water.

Sunday evening have scattered showers and storms. Dinner-time temperatures will be near 80°F.

Sunset is at 8:28 p.m.

Sunday night will become mostly clear. Overnight lows will be in the low and mild 60s.

Monday's forecast

Monday will be mostly sunny and warm. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 80s.

Rest of the week forecast

Showers return Monday night and Tuesday. Highs in the upper 70s on Tuesday.

More sunshine and warmth for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs near 80 degrees.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links :

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.