Metro Detroit weather forecast: Sunday starts warm with sunshine, wet afternoon weather expected

The first Sunday of August starts cool, ends warm and a bit wet. Then, it feels like summer for the first week of August.

Sunday morning will be cool and bright when the sun comes up. Temperatures start in the low and mid 60s. Roads will be dry for families going to and from services and early morning activities.

Sunrise is at 6:29 a.m. ET.

Sunday afternoon will be partly to mostly sunny and warm. Highs will be near 85 degrees.

Although the humidity remains reasonably comfortable, remember to always keep children and pets away from empty vehicles.

Families can enjoy rain-free conditions in the morning and early afternoon at the Buy Michigan Now Festival in Northville, the Belle Isle Art Fair and Thunder Over Michigan at the Yankee Air Museum.

After 3 p.m. ET, sscattered showers and storms develop south of 8 Mile, including the Motor City.

Sunday evening will have scattered showers and storms drifting south. It remains warm with temps near 80 degrees; or in the 70s where it's raining.

Sunset is at 8:49 p.m. ET.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy and mild. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 60s.

Monday will be sunny and very warm. Campers can expect afternoon temps in the upper 80s.

The next chance of showers and thunderstorms is on Tuesday and Wednesday. Daytime temps will be in the low and mid 80s.

Sunshine returns, Thursday, and it remains warm. The Detroit Lions host their first 2019 pre-season football game against the New England Patriots. Daytime temps will be in the low 80s outside Ford Field.

Beach & boating forecast

Lake Erie

Sunday: Water Temp: 77 deg. F; Wind: W 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Lake St. Clair

Sunday: Water Temp: 75 deg. F; Wind: W 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Lake Huron

Sunday: Water Temp: 73 deg. F; Wind: W 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Up North forecast

Northern Lower Peninsula

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm. High near 80.

Upper Peninsula

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm. High near 80.

