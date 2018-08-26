Metro Detroit weather forecast: Sunday swelter before Monday thunderstorms

DETROIT - We’re starting our Sunday with some fog, dense in spots, but it should thin and burn off as the sun up above does its job and, by late morning, we all should have some sunshine.

We’ll also all share in the heat and humidity today, with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s (30 to 31 degrees Celsius), and the humidity making it feel like near or even a little above 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius). Unfortunately, there won’t be much of a breeze to help us out, generally blowing from the southwest at 4 to 8 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:52 a.m., and today sunset is at 8:17 p.m.

Partly cloudy overnight, with some thunderstorms possible late at night across our far northern areas. While a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out farther south, the main batch of storms – which could be severe – should remain north of our area. It will be a warm and oppressively muggy night, with lows in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius). South wind at 3 to 6 mph.

Monday forecast

If any of us wake up to a shower or thunderstorm Monday morning, they should end early and the bulk of the day will be partly cloudy, hot and humid. Highs near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius), but the humidity making it feel like mid to upper 90s (36 degrees Celsius). Our gut feeling is that the National Weather Service will need to issue a Heat Advisory for Monday afternoon.

Warm and oppressively muggy once again Monday night, with lows in the low to mid 70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius).

Tuesday and Wednesday forecast

Partly cloudy, hot and humid again on Tuesday, with highs near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius), but the humidity will make it feel like mid to upper 90s (36 degrees Celsius). The National Weather Service may also need to issue a Heat Advisory for Tuesday afternoon, too.

And by the way, it’s possible that Ozone Action Days will be issued so, if you need gas, try filling up this evening instead of on the next two mornings; you have no idea how much that will help curb our low level pollution.

Thunderstorms develop later Tuesday night into Wednesday as a cold front approaches. A few of those storms could become severe, so make sure that your weather radios are set and have a working backup battery in them. Lows Tuesday night in the low to mid 70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius), but highs Wednesday capped in the low 80s (27 to 28 degrees Celsius) due to the cloud cover and rain.

Thursday and Friday forecast

We’ll finally settle back into some comfortable weather Thursday and Friday, with plenty of sunshine, and highs in the mid 70s (26 degrees Celsius) on Thursday and in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius) on Friday. Overnight lows will be terrific…in the mid to upper 50s (13 to 15 degrees Celsius).

The weather pattern is highly uncertain as we head into Labor Day weekend. Preliminarily, the computer models suggest a chance of thunderstorms each day, but not rained out days. We should be able to salvage part of each day. Stay tuned, as we’ll try to get more specific over the next few days.

