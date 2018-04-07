Metro Detroit weather forecast: Sunnier Saturday, but still colder than average

DETROIT - Motown's first full April weekend will feel more like February or January. That is even with more sunshine. Detroiter's patience for higher temps will pay off by the middle of next week. Please join me on Twitter (@AndrewHumphrey) for regular weather updates.

Saturday morning will be sunny but very cold. Temperatures begin in the low and middle 20s before breakfast. Even earlier, an hour before sunrise, the southeast sky will have an amazing sight. Mars and Saturn will be visible near the Moon. Astronomy buffs will need their coats, hats, scarves and gloves to stay warm while viewing the celestial event.

Sunrise is at 7:06 a.m. ET.Saturday afternoon will be mostly to partly sunny and much colder than average. Highs will be in the middle and upper 30s, which is nearly 20 degrees below average. Scattered flurries are possible north of 8 Mile. Winter gear needed, again, to stay warm going to and from the Home and Garden Show in Novi or Jump Into Science at Cranbrook.

Saturday evening will be partly cloudy and colder. Temps fall to freezing or lower by dinnertime. Sunset is at 8:06 p.m. ET. Saturday night will be very cold, again. Overnight lows will return to the low and middle 20s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the low 40s.

Another rain-snow mix is possible Monday and early Tuesday with daytime temps near 40°F.

Sunnier and milder Wednesday. Highs near 50°F. Spring is on the way; I promise.

