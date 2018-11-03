Metro Detroit weather forecast: Sunnier Saturday, still chilly

DETROIT - Welcome to the first full weekend of November in Detroit and Southeast Michigan! Sunshine returns after a wet end to the work-week. Families can enjoy vibrant fall colors, Saturday. We fall back 1 hour tonight.

Please join me on Twitter (@AndrewHumphrey) for regular weather updates.

Saturday evening will be fair and chilly with temps in the 40s.

Sunset is at 6:24 p.m. ET.

We fall back 1 hour Saturday night/early Sunday morning. Remember to change all batteries in your alarms and detectors.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy and colder. Overnight lows will be in the 30s, again. Pets and potted plants must remain indoors.

Remember, after we change our clocks, Sunday's sunrise is at 7:10 a.m. ET, and sunset is at 5:23 p.m. ET.

Sunday forecast

Sunday will have increasing clouds, but it will be a bit milder. Afternoon temps will be closer to average; in the low and mid 50s. Rain arrives with a warm front, Sunday night and early Monday.

Next week's forecast, including Election Day

Monday will have scattered rain showers as it becomes milder. Daytime temps will reach the middle 50s.

Election Day, Tuesday. Remember to go vote and bring friends and family members to do the same. Rain is likely with highs near 60 degrees.

Wednesday will be chillier and windy. High near 50 degrees.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.