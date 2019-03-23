Metro Detroit weather forecast: Sunny, cool Saturday afternoon after a very cold start

DETROIT - The first full weekend of spring 2019 is here. Sunshine returns on Saturday, and the day will be colder than average. Sunday will have higher temps.

Saturday morning will be clear and very cold. Temps start in the low and middle 20s. Families will need their coats and hats to stay warm going to and from services and activities. Some wind chills will be in the teens, even with a light wind.

Sunrise is at 7:32 a.m. ET.

Saturday afternoon will have blue skies with temps slightly below average. It will be cool with highs in the middle and upper 40s.

Saturday evening will be fair and chilly. Temps will be near 40 degrees.

Sunset is at 7:49 p.m. ET.

Saturday night will be a great night for viewing the northern lights. It will be clear and chilly with lows near 30 degrees.

Sunday will be partly sunny and milder. Afternoon temps will be in the low 50s. This is 5 to 10°F above average.

A new area of low pressure moves in late Sunday night and Monday morning. Rain and snow showers are possible with Monday's temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be dryer. Chilly on Tuesday with highs in the low 40s. Daytime temps closer to 50°F on Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday really feel warmer with the mercury closer to 60°F.

