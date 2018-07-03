Metro Detroit weather forecast: Sunny skies, manageable humidity Tuesday

DETROIT - A cooler start than the last few mornings as we wake up to temps in the 50s and 60s, as our North and West Zones will see upper 50s to low 60s with warmer numbers closer to Detroit.

You can expect mostly sunny skies and manageable humidity today. Highs will try to hit 90 degrees yet again, but it will be a close call. Clouds may thicken in our South Zone as showers move up from the Gulf bringing rain to Ohio and Indiana falling just short of our border. Some of those high clouds sneak north and may filter out enough sun with a cooler, drier east wind 5-10 mph keeping us just shy of 90 degrees.

Fourth of July forecast

It’s a close call for your Fourth of July Wednesday, as the humidity climbs quickly tonight and into tomorrow, bringing back "the air you can wear." It’s going to be a steam bath on Hump Day with a hazy start and spotty showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. These showers should be widely scattered moving in from the west in the afternoon. As warm and unstable as we will be, you can bet showers will begin to fire with the peak heat of the afternoon. We should get into the low 90s with a heat index closer to 100 degrees. Be careful and keep an eye to the skies.

Thursday forecast

Shower chances increase big time with an impressive cold front moving in Thursday. Highs may again drift into the low 90s, but showers and storms in the afternoon and evening may keep numbers down just a little. Right now, no severe weather is expected, but we want everyone to the Local4Casters App with Radar nearby. Showers will very likely linger into early Friday.

Friday forecast

Friday is the beginning of a very nice change. We should see temps near 80 degrees with sun Friday through the weekend and into early next week. Temps do climb again next week, so let’s enjoy what will be one of the nicest weekends of the summer. You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.



