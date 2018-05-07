Metro Detroit weather forecast: Sunny skies with light winds

DETROIT - Good Monday morning!

It’s a little cooler out this morning compared to the last week or so, but tolerable temps in the 40s first thing under clear skies. Metro Detroit will see mostly sunny skies all day and slowly warming temps headed into the mid 60s to near 70 degrees later on. The winds are on the lighter side, but cool NNE 5-12 mph keeping the Thumb or our North Zone a little cooler today and keeping the rest of us out of the 70s.

We will slowly warm up day by day heading into the middle of the week with more sunshine Tuesday. Lows tomorrow morning will be in the mid 40s as highs head toward the low and mid 70s. We are in for a good deal of sunshine Wednesday and we may land near 80 degrees for highs on your Hump Day. Clouds will fill in through the late afternoon which will likely keep us from hitting the 80s.

The clouds filling in Wednesday evening will lead to rain and thundershowers late Wednesday night and into Thursday. So, Thursday starts stormy and will clear through the midday allowing highs back into the 70s. Most of the day does look to be drying and Friday right now looks cooler and mostly dry in the mid 60s. Showers and storms return this weekend and the models right now indicate most of Saturday is dry, but wet weather moves in late and into a sloppy Sunday ahead. You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

