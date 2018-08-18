Metro Detroit weather forecast: Sunny, warm Saturday and weekend

DETROIT - Sunshine returns with summer-like warmth, Saturday.

Please join me on Twitter (@AndrewHumphrey) for regular weather updates.

Saturday morning starts with parting clouds and warm conditions. Temperatures will be near 70°F at breakfast time. By lunchtime, the sun will fully emerged with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Sunrise is at 6:44 a.m.

Mother nature will be kind to everyone going to and from commemorations and activities celebrating the legendary life, generosity and artistry of Aretha Franklin. It will be mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 85°F.

Also, perfect weather for the African World Festival, the Ann Arbor Blues festival, the 2018 Dream Cruise going to and from AfroTech in Michigan Comic Con at the downtown convention center.

Saturday evening will be mostly clear and warm. Dinner-time temperatures will be near 80°F.

Sunset is at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday night will be clear. Overnight lows will be in the mild 60s.

Sunday's forecast

Sunday will be another great day to go to the pool or do some boating. It will be bright warm. Afternoon temperatures will be 85°F.

Next week's forecast

Great weather continues Monday. It will be mostly sunny daytime temperatures in the low 80s.

Showers return Monday night and Tuesday. Highs in the upper 70s, Tuesday.

More sunshine and warmth, Wednesday and Thursday. Highs near 80 degrees.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links :

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.