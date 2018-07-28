Metro Detroit weather forecast: Sunshine returns Saturday, warm

DETROIT - The last weekend of July will feel more like the last weekend of May in the city. It will be warm, for temps will be below average with some sunshine.

Saturday morning will be cool and crisp with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures start in the low 50s and neighborhoods surrounding Detroit. In the city, it will be in the upper 50s just before breakfast time.

Sunrise is at 6:22 a.m.

Saturday afternoon will be partly sunny and warm. Highs will be in the upper 70s. There’s only a slight chance of us body shower or sprinkle, but nothing to cancel any outdoor plans.

Saturday evening will feel great for baseball. The Tigers play Cleveland at Comerica Park. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with mild conditions. Temperatures will be in the middle then low 70s.

Sunset is at 8:57 p.m.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy and cool. Wonderful sleeping weather overnight lows in the 50s and low 60s.

Sunday forecast

Sunday will begin with mostly sunny skies followed by partly sunny skies. It will be slightly warmer with James just above 80°F.

Beginning of the week forecast

Sunday night and Monday will have very few showers. During the day, skies will be partly to mostly sunny and temps near 80°F.

Tuesday will have showers thunderstorms. Some will contain heavy downpours, lightning, and windy conditions. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Wednesday will have morning showers. Afternoon will be brighter and warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

