Metro Detroit weather forecast: Temperatures expected to drop overnight

DETROIT - We've been watching 30-degree temperatures in the northern plains for days.

Tonight, they darken our doorstep. (That's probably over the top but you get the picture).

Temperatures will drop into the mid 30s overnight under mainly clear skies. The brisk wind from today lightens a bit overnight, but stays high enough to fight off the frost.

Friday

Expect a mostly cloudy finish to the workweek on Friday. Highs recover to the low 50s. An evening shower, mainly in our South Zone is possible. But most of us will remain dry.

Weekend

Lows Friday night into Saturday morning will be a notch cooler. A few spots in our West Zone especially may brush the freezing mark. Also with lighter winds, patchy frost is more of a possibility when we wake up on Saturday morning.

Our weekend looks dry but still unseasonably cool. Temperatures will be slightly milder Sunday, but still below normal.

Another burst of cold air barrels through Monday.

That disturbance will bring rain to northern lower Michigan, but it looks like we’ll dodge the drops. Clouds from that wave will keep temperatures in the 40s the entire day.

With cold air holding on through the end of next week, at least we’ll be dry so we don’t have to worry about sn*w (this didn't make it past the censors).

