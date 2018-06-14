Metro Detroit weather forecast: Temperatures soar into mid-90s this weekend

DETROIT - Even with temperatures in the mid-80s, the air remains extremely dry. The comfortable conditions will continue through the next 24 hours. Thursday night, expect clear skies with lows near 60 degrees.

More non-mugginess is in store for Friday. Highs will return to the mid-80s with a light southeast wind.

The weather will change dramatically this weekend. Storms will develop to our northwest Friday night, and some might survive overnight and arrive Saturday morning.

Chances of storms will linger through day, but the humidity will show up come heck or high water. Highs will end up in the upper 80s with heat index readings topping 90 degrees.

Temperatures will soar into the mid-90s Sunday and Monday, with heat index readings touching triple digits. The record for both days is 99 degrees, both set in 1994. We’ll likely fall just short of the record. These will be our hottest days of the season so far, tying or beating the 94 degrees we suffered through in late May.

Sunday will be rain-free, as will nearly all of Monday. Thunderstorms will arrive late Monday with some rain hanging around Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will return to respectably warm levels by Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.