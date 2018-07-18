Metro Detroit weather forecast: Temps near 80 Wednesday with mix of sun, clouds

DETROIT - A beautiful morning in Metro Detroit with temps in the 50s to low 60s as you head out on a Wednesday.

Clear skies all morning with highs heading to near 80 degrees once again with a nice mix of sun and clouds through this afternoon.

Winds are on the lighter side N 5-10 mph keeping slightly cooler air in place and keeping the humidity down.

Thursday forecast

Thursday looks to be very similar although it may be a few degrees warmer. The winds shift from the north to the south, southeast 5-10 mph and we expect more sunshine tomorrow. We may not see wall to wall sunshine, but it will be bright and comfortable all day as highs hit the low 80s making it three days in a row of beautiful and comfortable conditions to SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario.

Friday rain, thunderstorms chances

Our next chance for rain and thunderstorms will come Friday. We should start the day dry and see temps again heading into the 80s, but showers will come marching in through the afternoon. Right now, we are not under any risks for Severe Storms Friday, but we’ll need to be watchful in the afternoon -- especially for isolated heavy downpours and flash flooding.

Weekend starts wet

The weekend starts wet with rounds of rain likely Saturday as temps try to get into the low and mid 80s between these rounds of rain and the heavier showers should fall before 2 or 3p.m. Sunday may start with some morning showers, but we should see more dry weather than wet.

There’s a slight chance for showers Monday too, but it looks to be pretty weak at this point.

