Metro Detroit weather forecast: Temps reach 50 degrees Monday

DETROIT - It’s a nice and mild start to the work and school week around Metro Detroit with morning lows near freezing and wind chills in the mid 20s as you head out.

We will see plenty of sunshine through the early to mid afternoon, and winds are shifting to the SE 7-17 mph gusting to 25 mph through the afternoon. The sun and slightly warming wind should combine to bring us to 50 degrees in the first time for over a week.

Temps will be on the mild side all week. Clouds will begin to increase mid to late afternoon and into the evening ahead of a rain maker on the way.

Tuesday forecast

Tuesday starts wet, and will be wet for a good part of the morning and afternoon. Morning lows are near 40 degrees, so no threat yet of any snow or sleet mixing in. This should be all rain from 2am until 1 or 2pm, with some areas seeing rain lasting longer through the mid to late afternoon.

Highs should hit the low 50s even with the rain and the winds are still gusty SW 15 gusting to 25 mph. Another round of rain is expected late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Wednesday forecast

Wednesday may start wet, but it won’t be an all day soaker like Tuesday will be. Temps stay in the low 50s with morning rain ending and some afternoon sun mixing back in. The winds should be lighter as well making for a pleasant Hump Day around Metro Detroit. More wet weather is expected late Thursday and Friday with the threat for some wintry mix possible late Thursday and/or early Friday.

We will likely be battling through a few Easter Weekend showers too on Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning according to model data now -- stay tuned.

