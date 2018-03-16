Metro Detroit weather forecast: Temps to reach upper 30s later today

DETROIT - A chilly start in the low 20s with several suburbs dipping down into the upper teens.

Then, the morning breezes will keep it feeling even cooler in the single digits and teens, so bundle up! Clouds this morning may try to squeeze out a few flurries but sunshine will slowly return through the morning setting up for a sunny afternoon.

Cool winds die down after 8 or 9 a.m. and become NNW 5-12 mph so it’s a battle of sunshine versus cool air coming down from the north. Most areas south of I-696 will see upper 30s to low 40s, while those north will stay in the mid to upper 30s under mostly sunny skies.

Weekend forecast

St. Patrick’s Day sunshine will help our weekend start off beautifully, although we’ll start again in the teens to low and mid 20s. That Saturday sun helps highs hit the mid 40s with light winds N 5-10 mph. A storm system will be passing to our south, so our South Zone will see more high clouds during the day tomorrow, but no rain or snow.

Many Metro Detroit suburbs should hit 50 degrees Sunday with wall to wall sunshine. Monday looks great with mid 40s and more sun and Tuesday (The Start Of Spring) will be mostly dry as well hitting the upper 30s to low 40s.

A wintry mix will move in late Tuesday and may change to snow early Wednesday leaving an inch or two of new snow on the ground according to at least one computer model projection.

