Metro Detroit weather forecast: Temps warming up Monday

DETROIT - Morning clouds are racing north to south making for a beautiful sunrise on your Monday morning.

Temps are in the mid 50s to low 60s as you head out with the chance of hitting 80 degrees later today. It will be noticeably warmer inland as morning winds ENE 7-17 mph will gust to 30 mph from the big lakes making it rough going on the big lakes this morning, and cooler in the Thumb all the way down to Monroe county’s shorelines.

It may not get out of the 60s on the shoreline of Lake Huron today. The rest of us see morning clouds give way to sunshine and highs racing into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees later today.

Tuesday forecast

Tuesday is the beginning of a slight warm up, and the addition of more humidity. We will hit the low 80s tomorrow with the humidity making it feel more like mid 80s. The heat and humidity will lead to some instability and shower chances later in the day.

We should be dry into the early afternoon, but then all bets are off. Keep an eye to the sky with scattered rain and thundershowers tomorrow afternoon and evening. Winds are a little lighter ESE 5-12 mph as shower chances continue overnight into early Wednesday.

Wednesday forecast

We should see early morning rain fading, leading to more midweek sun. Wednesday is still quite humid with low 80s feeling even warmer. But, we should be without the shower and storm chances on Wednesday and Thursday.

The humidity backs down a bit Thursday and Friday, but we reintroduce shower chances again Friday and Saturday -- stay tuned.

