Metro Detroit weather forecast: The mercury is climbing!

As expected, temperatures by mid-afternoon rose into the low 40s (6 degrees Celsius) across most of the area which, combined with the sunshine, sure made for a spectacular Valentine’s Day!

Clouds will rapidly increase this evening, with fog and areas of drizzle (and even a couple of very light showers) developing. Lows only dropping into the mid to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius), which is well above freezing. South wind at 7 to 12 mph.

Mostly cloudy with some fog on Thursday, and we should be mostly dry through mid-afternoon. Then rain moves into the area, so it’ll likely be a wet afternoon rush hour, and you know what that means…a slow crawl home. On the bright side, highs should reach the mid to upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 7 to 12 mph.

Thursday’s sunrise is at 7:30 a.m., and Thursday’s sunset is at 6:06 p.m.

We’ll have some steady rain Thursday evening, and that should end around midnight as a cold front passes by. There’s the small chance for a light snow shower later at night. Lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius) means that there could be some icy areas late Thursday night into Friday morning, so watch out for this.

Weekend forecast

Gradually becoming mostly sunny on Friday, with highs just rising a few degrees into the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius).

Mostly clear and cold Friday night, with lows in the mid teens (-9 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Saturday, although clouds may begin creeping back in by mid to late afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Becoming cloudy with some light snow showers or light snow possible Saturday night. Lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Sunday, with highs warming back up to near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

Rain develops on Monday, and it’ll be much more wet than dry all the way through Wednesday, with highs in the mid to upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius) Monday and Tuesday, and near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius) on Wednesday.

