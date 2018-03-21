Metro Detroit weather forecast: The sun returns ...

Once again, a storm passed to our south last night with little impact on our weather (except for some clouds), then reorganized on the east coast and slammed New England as a nor’easter.

If you’ve been counting, this is the fourth nor’easter this month for those poor souls…what a rough stretch. And by the way, these big storms are called nor’easters because, as they track up the coast, people experience strong wind blowing from the northeast. Remember that the wind around low pressure (in our hemisphere) flows counter-clockwise, so as the storm approaches, the wind is from the northeast. As the low moves due east of you, the wind shifts to the north. Then, as the low pulls away, the wind shifts to the northwest. But the northeast wind always precedes the storm’s biggest impact, which is why northeast winds were associated with these monster storms a century or two ago in New England.

Our string of quiet weather here continues through the weekend, so that car wash you got is going to last awhile…it’s always nice to get some value out of that car wash!

Look for partly cloudy skies overall tonight, with lows in the low to mid 20s (-5 degrees Celsius). Northwest wind at 4 to 8 mph.

Becoming mostly sunny by Thursday afternoon, although the Thumb may keep some lake effect clouds during the day. Highs in the areas that get sun should reach the mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius), but probably hang only in the mid to upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius) in the Thumb. Northwest wind at 8 to 12 mph.

Thursday’s sunrise is at 7:33 a.m., and Thursday’s sunset is at 7:48 p.m.

Mostly clear Thursday night, but partly cloudy in the Thumb, with lows in the low to mid 20s (-5 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Friday, but still partly cloudy in the Thumb, with highs in the low to mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Saturday, although areas south of I-94 could become partly cloudy as another storm passes by south of the state. Highs in the low to mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Saturday night (or becoming mostly clear for areas to the south that do get a bit of afternoon cloud cover), with lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Sunday and Monday, with highs Sunday in the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius), and warming to near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius) on Monday.

Rain develops probably by Tuesday afternoon, with rain chances continuing into Wednesday…but highs remain in the 50s (11-13 degrees Celsius).

We’re watching the Opening Day forecast carefully, and hope to have our first outlook tomorrow. Play Ball!

In case you missed it

Metro Detroiter Drew Feustel launched from Russia to the International Space Station at 1:45 p.m. EDT today. We talked with Drew via satellite from Russia as he prepared for today’s launch, and that story aired exclusively on Local 4 News Today. If you missed the story, and Drew’s promise to give us a big Twitter shout-out when he flies over Michigan 250 miles above us, you can see it here!

