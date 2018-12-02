Metro Detroit weather forecast: Thunderstorms possible Sunday, cold front on the way

DETROIT - Sunday starts the way Saturday finished; soggy and foggy. It becomes milder, but the chance of rain remains. Colder weather arrives as early as tomorrow.

Sunday morning will be murky and wet. Temperatures will be above freezing; in the 30s and low 40s. Drivers must be extremely cautious on wet roads. Anyone expecting a flight coming or going will need to check for fog delays at Detroit Metro Airport.

Sunday afternoon will be cloudy but milder. Outside Ford Field, where the Lions will host the Los Angeles Rams, temperatures will be in the lower and middle 50s. Scattered showers are possible with a few heavy downpours and some lightning and thunder.

Sunday evening will have scattered showers as temperatures retreat to the 40s.

A cold front passes the region Sunday night. Temps fall back to around freezing.

Monday will have occasional light rain and snow. It will be much chillier with temperatures in the middle 30s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be even colder under mostly cloudy skies. Afternoon temps will be in the low 30s while nighttime and morning temps will be in the 20s.

Thursday will have some snow showers with highs around 30°F. Skies will be partly sunny on Friday, and it will still be colder than average. Highs will be in the low 30s.

