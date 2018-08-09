Metro Detroit weather forecast: Thursday storm threat

DETROIT - We are starting out with dry conditions around Metro Detroit, but we won't likely finish this Thursday on the dry side.

It's warm and muggy, mid 60s to near 70 degrees, early with some morning fog, especially in areas that saw showers Wednesday. We should see some sunshine through the first half of the day filtered by some high cloud cover.

And then afternoon clouds will continue to thicken. Our best storm chances will be after 3 p.m. as a cold front approaches our warm and muggy air. Highs in the low to mid 80s would be warmer if not for the clouds later, and it will feel a few degrees warmer with the humidity and the winds will pick up WSW 6-16 mph gusting over 20 mph. The cold front will spark afternoon storms and some of those will produce dangerous winds and lightning. Keep an eye to the sky later today.

Friday forecast

The weather pattern is a little lighter Friday as we enjoy the aftermath of that cool front. Morning lows in the low to mid 60s as showers move east. We will get into some midday sunshine and highs will head back into the low 80s with lower humidity and lighter winds NNE 5-12 mph. Any shower chances Friday should be confined to our South Zone closer to the Ohio Border as the showers move slowly east through the morning. Most of us will be dry tomorrow and for most of the weekend.

Weekend forecast

A ridge of high pressure should bring us pretty stable weather through the weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies both days with highs in the low 80s and very isolated shower chances. Model data suggests a scattered thundershower or two forming with the afternoon heat over the weekend, but the odds are not real strong for any detailed coverage or anything dangerous. Have a great weekend and enjoy our beautiful Pure Michigan Summer weather.



