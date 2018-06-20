Metro Detroit weather forecast: Tracking weekend rain chances

DETROIT - If you are one of those people who don’t like the typical heat and humidity of summer, then today was your day, even with the showers. Temperatures this afternoon generally held in the 60s to near 70 degrees (19 to 21 degrees Celsius).

Any lingering showers late this afternoon should end, with skies overnight becoming mostly clear for most, and perhaps just partly cloudy in the far south. Lows will be very comfortable for sleeping -- in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius), and even cooler outside of our Urban Heat Island near Detroit. North wind at 2 to 5 mph.

If you’ll be up early Thursday morning, the Summer Solstice occurs at 6:07 a.m. This is the moment that the sun reaches its highest point in the sky over the Northern Hemisphere, and is the official start of astronomical summer. Remember that, for statistical record keeping only, meteorological summer starts June 1st, and is the calendar months of June, July and August.

Mostly sunny to start on Thursday, then clouds start increasing during the afternoon. Highs should rebound into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees (26 to 27 degrees Celsius). Northeast wind at 8 to 13 mph will keep things cooler for those of you near the west shore of Lakes Erie, St. Clair and Huron.

Clouds continue increasing Thursday night, with lows near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

GM River Days -- Friday through Sunday

Friday should be mostly cloudy. Some computer models bring in some showers by midday, while others hold them off until mid to late afternoon.

If you’ll be heading downtown for the start of River Days, make sure to check our app’s radar page to stay ahead of the weather, and also follow us on Twitter (@PGlocal4 and @Local4Casters) for personalized updates. Highs will drop back to near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius) due to the cloud cover and east winds we’ll have that day.

Rain is likely Friday night, with lows in the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius).

Saturday still remains tricky due to the speed of the upper level low pressure area that will head right across our area. Based upon our experience forecasting these systems, it appears that it will move very slowly at first, and then start picking up the pace on Saturday.

It’s still too early to try and nail down exactly the timing and extent of Saturday’s rain (there’s still plenty of time for that as we start seeing some high-resolution computer model data tomorrow) but, right now, plan for rain and we’ll fine tune things over the next couple of days.

Highs Saturday should reach the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius) if we get any kind of afternoon break in the rain.

Saturday night should be dry, with lows in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Sunday will hopefully be more dry than wet, although a period of showers and possible thunderstorms may occur as a cold front moves southward across the area. Highs could approach 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius) if that front holds off until afternoon.

Ford Fireworks

High pressure will finally push our weekend mess well south, and we’ll have a mostly sunny, dry day for North America’s largest fireworks display.

Highs Monday will be in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius), with temperatures falling through the 70s during the evening. Wind (which could be a little breezy at daybreak) should lighten up for the big show, making it perfect weather for the fireworks.

Naturally, if you can’t make it downtown, Local 4 is your exclusive home for live start-to-finish coverage!

Next week

Tuesday still looks fantastic, with highs in the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius). We have a chance of thunderstorms by Wednesday afternoon, and then things look dry for Thursday and Friday, when highs will soar back into the upper 80s (32 degrees Celsius).

