Metro Detroit weather forecast: Tuesday night mostly cloudy, lows of 50 degrees

DETROIT - Monday we explained the temperature rollercoaster we’ll be on into early next week and not only do Tuesday's computer models affirm that, they have actually upped the “ups” on a few of those days!

Get ready for a return to shirt sleeve wearing, golfing, convertible top down weather! Just be patient.

The rain that accompanied today’s cold front has moved out, so tonight will be mostly cloudy, with lows in the low to mid 50s (10 to 12 degrees Celsius). Keep in mind that our average low temp these days is 48 degrees (9 degrees Celsius), so we are still above average.

Winds overnight will be light and variable. One thing we need to be conscious of tonight: if we see any clearing -- even partial clearing -- then temperatures will drop closer to the dewpoint, and areas of dense fog would be possible. Be aware of this if you are heading out later tonight.

Keep in mind that our average low temp these days is 48 degrees (9 degrees Celsius), so we are still above average. Winds overnight will be light and variable.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy on Wednesday -- hopefully we get a couple of breaks of sun after our next warm front passes by -- with highs in the mid 70s (23 to 24 degrees Celsius), which tops our average high of 67 degrees (19.5 degrees Celsius). Southeast to south wind at 8 to 12 mph.

Wednesday’s sunrise is at 7:33 a.m., and Wednesday’s sunset is at 7:11 p.m.

After a dry Wednesday evening and early night period, showers and a couple of thunderstorms approach after 3:00 a.m., with some gusty winds possible since computer model forecasts suggest 40 to 50 mph wind just 1000 feet above the surface. Lows in the mid 60s (17 to 18 degrees Celsius).

Thursday

Showers and scattered thunderstorms end just after rush hour Thursday morning as the next cold front moves through, with skies becoming partly cloudy after that.

IMPORTANT: Temperatures will slowly fall during the day Thursday. We’ll head off to work or school in the mid 60s (17 to 18 degrees Celsius), and come home from work or school in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius). It’ll be a breezy day, as well.

Partly cloudy and cooler Thursday night, with lows in the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius) -- no weather problems heading to or from the Red Wings home opener at Little Caesar’s Arena!

Friday

After starting Friday (TGIF!) with a bit of sun, clouds increase, and some showers are possible at some point during the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s (17 to 18 degrees Celsius).

Unfortunately, it’s still not clear if any showers will impact our Friday evening football games.

The Weekend

It still appears that a cold front will cross the area Saturday, and the models still disagree on its timing. Needless to say, if you have Michigan or Michigan State homecoming tailgate and football game plans, at this point plan for a chance of showers.

Saturday will also be breezy -- make sure that those tailgating tents are staked in pretty solidly….but those breezes will pump in warmer air, with highs possibly getting close to 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius)!

Depending upon the front’s timing, we may be able to just squeeze out a few scattered showers Saturday night, with lows in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius).

Sunday looks dry for most of us -- perhaps some showers possible in Lenawee and Monroe Counties. This will all depend upon the strength of a big high sliding across the northern Great Lakes region. A weaker high will allow showers to progress farther north. A stronger high suppresses them farther south. Highs in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius).

Then get ready for a return to summer, with partly cloudy skies Monday and Tuesday, with highs potentially reaching the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius)!

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.