Metro Detroit weather forecast: Very cold night ahead

DETROIT - Mostly clear and quite cold tonight, with lows in the low to mid teens in urban areas (-10 degrees Celsius), and near 10 degrees (-12 degrees Celsius) in the colder rural areas. Fortunately, the wind will go dead calm overnight.

Mostly sunny on Monday, with highs in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius).

Increasing clouds Monday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-5 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius).

Cloudy Tuesday night, with some freezing drizzle possible. Lows near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius).

After a cloudy start on Wednesday, we should see some sunshine develop for the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows near 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds on Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius).

Cloudy Thursday night, with a chance of light snow. Lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Cloudy on Friday with light snow possible. Highs in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

The big storm

This afternoon’s computer models continue to show meaningful differences in the handling of the big winter storm developing for this weekend. It probably won’t be until the upper level disturbance that develops this storm moves off the Pacific and over the west coast later this week that our land-based upper air balloons (called radiosondes) can acquire data about it and ingest that data into the computer models that we’ll get more confident about its path. But be aware right now that, IF this storm takes a favorable path, it would be our first big winter storm of the season.

As of this afternoon, the ECMWF model barely grazes us with a storm that looks remarkably similar in path to the one that grazed us last night. The GFS model, however, takes that storm farther north, putting us right in the band of heavier snow. Only time will tell which model (or neither) has the best handle on things. Stay tuned!

What we can say for sure is that, behind this storm, we’ll get our coldest air of the season thus far.

By next Sunday, highs will probably only top out in the upper teens (-8 degrees Celsius), with overnight lows in the mid to upper single numbers (-14 to -13 degrees Celsius) Sunday and Monday mornings. Given the breezy conditions we’ll have this weekend, it’s possible that Wind Chill Advisories may be needed at some point Sunday or Monday.

