Metro Detroit weather forecast: Warm, delightful Saturday with sunshine

DETROIT - Welcome to the first full weekend of July! More beautiful weather is on tap. Warm, filled with sunshine and comfortable.

Saturday morning will be cool and crisp. Temperature start in the low 50s and surrounding neighborhoods around Detroit will be in the upper 50s.

Skies will be filled with sunshine all day. Perfect weather for Elvis first in Ypsilanti, Michigan, and for any other activities in the Motor City. Ours will be just above 80°F.

Saturday evening will be clear and mild. Temperatures will be in the 70s. Great weather for barbecues and hanging by the pool.

Saturday night cools off again under clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the lower middle 60s.

Sunday forecast

Sunday will be warmer, but low humidity will still exist. It will be a fantastic day to go to the Detroit Zoo, the Detroit Historical Museum, the Michigan Science Center or the Detroit Institute of Art.

Next week forecast

Monday becomes harder. With temperatures returning to 90° a bit more. Plus, the humidity increases.

Tuesday will be hazy hot and humid, with thunderstorms possible around 90° again.

Beach & boating forecast

Lake Erie

Saturday: Sunny. Water Temp: 77 deg. F; Wind: E 5-10 kts.; Waves: 1-2 ft.

Saturday Night: Clear. Water Temp: 77 deg. F; Wind: ESE 5-10 kts.; Waves: 1-2 ft.

Sunday: Water Temp: 77 deg. F; Wind: SE 5-10 kts.; Waves: 1-2 ft.

Lake St. Clair

Saturday: Sunny. Water Temp: 75 deg. F; Wind: E 5-10 kts.; Waves: 1-2 ft.

Saturday Night: Clear. Water Temp: 75 deg. F; Wind: ESE 5-10 kts.; Waves: 1-2 ft.

Sunday: Water Temp: 75 deg. F; Wind: SE 5-10 kts.; Waves: 1-2 ft.

Lake Huron

Saturday: Sunny. Water Temp: 73deg. F; Wind: E 5-10 kts.; Waves: 1-2 ft.

Saturday Night: Clear. Water Temp: 73 deg. F; Wind: ESE 5-10 kts.; Waves: 1-2 ft.

Sunday: Water Temp: 73 deg. F; Wind: SE 5-10 kts.; Waves: 1-2 ft.

Up North forecast

Northern Lower Peninsula

Upper Peninsula

