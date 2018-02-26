Metro Detroit weather forecast: Warm end to February, shot at 60 degrees

DETROIT - A beautiful late February day ahead with quiet conditions to start your Monday.

Skies are clear all around SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario with temps in the upper 20s to low 30s as you head out. Tons of sunshine today will quickly bring highs into the upper 40s to low 50s, which is 10-15 degrees above average. Winds are light SW 5-12 mph.

Tuesday forecast

Tuesday is a very similar kind of day with even warmer numbers as the winds kick up a bit. Morning temps will be near freezing, but afternoon highs will take a shot at 60 degrees. The winds will become breezy in the afternoon SW 10-20 mph gusting 25-30 mph.

We should hit the low to maybe mid 50s on Wednesday with some increasing high clouds. We may see a brief morning shower, but most of the day will be dry.

Shower chances begin to increase late, late Wednesday and into Thursday.

We can expect a pretty widespread swath of rain Thursday with temps mainly in the mid 40s.

We should then stay in the low to mid 40s Friday through the weekend with more quiet weather to end our week. Model data does show some cooler air sliding in next week for a stretch that will make it feel more like Winter again around here. Again, that’s not until the middle of next week.

Track temperatures and our next rain and/or snow chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.