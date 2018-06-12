Metro Detroit weather forecast: Warm, muggy, scattered showers on tap Tuesday

DETROIT - Get ready for a warm and mostly dry Tuesday around Metro Detroit as we start with temps in the low 60s for most, and 50s in our North Zone early on.

Mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies today with highs near 80 degrees, feeling a little more muggy or humid with winds SE 5-12 mph gusting 15-20 mph at times. Scattered showers roll in late afternoon and this evening coming from the west-southwest between 4-7 p.m. More shower chances tonight and overnight, but nothing violent or severe is expected.

Wednesday forecast

Wednesday is still muggy, but new model data shows a cool front moving through in the morning and/or early afternoon, keeping clouds around and midday showers possible tomorrow. We will get back into the sun, but it may not be until the mid-to-late afternoon, which means highs will stop in the low 80s instead of mid to upper 80s feeling like the 90s. Winds will pick up at times SW 10-20 mph still, it should feel a little more bearable.

Rest of the week forecast

Muggy air moves out for Thursday and Friday as we expect tons of sun to end the week with temps again flirting with 80 degrees, and we’ve taken showers out of your Father’s Day weekend. It looks very warm/hot and dry until Monday. You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

