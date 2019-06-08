Metro Detroit weather forecast: Warm Saturday with sunshine

DETROIT - A lakeshore flood warning is in effect along the coast in Macomb, Monroe and Wayne counties from now until 4 a.m. ET, Sunday.

The first half will have sunshine. The second will have some rain. It will be warm and summer-like both days.

Saturday morning will be mostly clear and cool. Temperatures start in the 50s and low 60s. It will be cooler to the north and milder to the south before sunrise. Afterward, every neighborhood will be almost equally as mild. There is a chance of some patchy fog before dawn, so be careful traveling.

Sunrise is at 5:57 a.m. ET.

Saturday afternoon will be sunny, warm and wonderful. This is what June is all about! It will be a perfect day for going to the pool or the beach. Walking along the river front or through Greenfield Village or the Detroit Zoo will be a blast. The weather is just screaming for families to enjoy baseball at Comerica Park as the Tigers take on the Twins just after 4 p.m. ET. Highs will be near 80°F or more.

Saturday evening will be warm under fair skies. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

Sunset is at 9:08 p.m. ET.

Saturday night will be mostly clear and mild. Temperatures will be near 60°F overnight.

Sunday will be partly sunny and warm. Highs will be near 80°F. The main difference is that showers and thunderstorms develop and move across the area during the afternoon.

Showers and storms remain possible Sunday night and become more likely Monday. Afternoon temperatures on Monday will be in the middle 70s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and mild. Daytime temps will be in the low 70s.

The chance of showers and storms returns, Wednesday. It will be in the middle 70s.

