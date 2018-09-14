Metro Detroit weather forecast: Warm weekend ahead

DETROIT - We'll wring every drop of summer out of the next few days.

We're heading into our last full weekend of the season. And what you saw today is what you'll get for the next two days.

Tonight, we'll watch fog enshroud a good chunk of the area. Lows will drop to the low and mid-60s. By the way, did you notice the humidity is back? That will linger through Tuesday before drier air arrives.

Saturday will be nearly a 3D-printed (no one says carbon anymore) copy of today. Fog will burn off by midmorning, leaving partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

Sunday will follow the same pattern.

Changes arrive Monday as Florence just grazes the state as it pulls off to the Northeast. Check the South and Metro Zone forecast for rain possibilities; the rest of us (possibly all of us) should remain dry.

A noticeable cool down takes shape by the middle of next week. A cold front will pass through Tuesday, bringing thunderstorms first and drier, cooler air behind it. Check the 10-Day Forecast, which calls for temperatures dipping below normal again going into next weekend.

