Metro Detroit weather forecast: Warm weekend ahead, how to see space station Friday night

Well, we did it again: Metro Airport officially hit 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius) this afternoon, which is our fourth 50 degree day this month!

GOES-16 satellite images this afternoon show some patches of clouds to our southwest, so we may have to contend with some of them this evening but, hopefully, most of us will get a chance to see the International Space Station fly overhead!

The flyby starts at 7:03 p.m. If you stand facing the southwest (roughly where the sun sets), you’ll see a bright “star” just fade into view low in the sky. The Space Station will be visible for three minutes, and reach a peak altitude of 62 degrees above the horizon (just under two-thirds of the way from the horizon to the sky overhead), before lowering as it heads to the east, where it will fade from view. I never get tired of seeing this, and I always think about those astronauts and cosmonauts spending so much time up there doing all sorts of research to benefit mankind.

Let’s hope most of us keep our clear skies this evening, as clouds will increase within a couple of hours of the Space Station flyby. We could see a sprinkle around midnight or later, but I highly doubt that we’ll get any measurable rain. Lows near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius). South wind at 10 to 20 mph.

Cloudy through midday Saturday, with scattered light showers possible ahead of an approaching cold front. Rainfall amounts will be very, very light…perhaps just a couple of one-hundredths.

Once the front crosses the area, which should occur by lunchtime or shortly afterwards, skies will clear from west to east. As I explained yesterday, since the front arrives in the middle of the day, the incoming colder air behind it will be offset by the sunshine, so temperatures will remain mild.

Expect highs in the mid to upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius). However, a brisk southwest wind at 15 to 20 mph behind the front will make it feel cooler, which is just fine for those coming downtown for Meridian Winter Blast!

Saturday’s sunrise is at 7:51 a.m., and Saturday’s sunset is at 5:41 p.m.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy Saturday night, and be aware that temperatures will drop pretty quickly Saturday evening so, if you’ll be enjoying Winter Blast in that Saturday afternoon sunshine, make sure you dress appropriately for the much cooler evening, with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 30s by 9:00 p.m. (3 degrees Celsius). Overnight lows will continue into the upper 20s by Sunday morning.

Partly to mostly cloudy on Sunday. While most computer models keep us dry, our in-house high-resolution RPM model does try to generate a few afternoon snow showers. Whether we get them or not won’t matter, since any snow showers that do develop won’t have any impact on our roads. It’ll be a cooler day, with highs in the mid to upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius).

Here are some maps showing you how our RPM model is handling the weekend weather, and I’ll discuss next week’s storm potential below:

Mostly cloudy Sunday night with a better chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s (-5 to -4 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Monday with snow showers. Highs near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius).

Becoming partly cloudy Monday night, with lows in the low teens (-11 degrees Celsius).

Becoming mostly sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 20s (-4 to -5 degrees Celsius).

Wednesday / Thursday storm update:

Those of you who have been following my articles all week know that I’ve been keeping my eye on the Wednesday / Thursday timeframe.

Based upon this afternoon’s long-range computer models, this isn’t looking like much for us. Yesterday, one model (the GFS) was generating a stronger storm that helped keep a lot of moisture behind the cold front that’s crossing Michigan…with that moisture falling as mostly snow in the colder air. Meanwhile, the ECMWF model didn’t really generate a storm…it just brought the cold front through. Today, computer model ensemble forecasts from various models are just showing a cold front for us, with little in the way of a storm.

So, right now I’m just expecting some snow shower chances, but no concerning accumulation. It will become breezy Thursday into Friday, so expect some “wind chilly” days.

Naturally, we Local4Casters will continue to monitor, and let you know about any changes on Local 4, on ClickOnDetroit.com, and on social media.

