Metro Detroit weather forecast: Warm with more rain Sunday

DETROIT - Welcome to Sunday, Motown! Today's forecast will feature showers and storms once again. This time rain will begin in the middle of the day. The calmest day of the holiday weekend is Monday, Memorial Day, itself.

Please join me on Twitter (@AndrewHumphrey) for regular weather updates.

Sunday morning will be mild and partly cloudy. There may be an isolated shower or two. So families driving to and from services and early morning activities will have mostly dry roads. Temperatures start in the lower middle 60s.

Sunrise is at 6:03 a.m. ET.

Between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. ET, showers and thunderstorms will develop and move across the area. The winds will not be as nasty or wicked as yesterday. Heavy rainfall and lightning will be the primary hazards. Midday temperatures reach 70°F or a bit more.

Sunday afternoon will be warm and wet from early afternoon scattered showers and storms. Highs will reach the middle 70s.

Sunday evening will be partly cloudy and mild. Temperatures will be near 70°F at dinner time then fall into the 60s.

Sunset is at 8:58 p.m. ET.

Sunday night will become fair and cool. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 50s.

Welcome to Memorial Day, Monday. Skies become mostly sunny for people going to commemorations or the pool. Highs will be in the low 70s.

It becomes warmer again Tuesday and Wednesday, but the chance of showers and thunderstorms returns, too. Highs will be near or just above 80°F on both days.

MARINE FORECAST

Lake Erie

Sunday: Showers, storms. Wind WSW 8-12 knots, Waves 1-2 ft., Water Temp 55 degrees

Monday: Mostly sunny. Wind SE 6-10 knots, Waves 1 ft., Water Temp 55 degrees

Lake St. Clair

Sunday: Showers, storms. Wind WSW 8-11 knots, Waves 1-2 ft., Water Temp 51 degrees

Monday: Mostly sunny. Wind SE 6-9 knots, Waves 1 ft., Water Temp 51 degrees

Lake Huron

Sunday: Showers, storms. Wind WSW 7-11 knots, Waves 1-2 ft., Water Temp 46 degrees

Monday: Mostly sunny. Wind SE 4-9 knots, Waves 1 ft., Water Temp 46 degrees

UP NORTH FORECAST

Northern Lower Peninsula

Sunday: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs in the upper 60s. 40s at night.

Monday: Sunny, late afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Upper Peninsula

Sunday: Mostly sunny, cool. Highs near 65. Near 40 degrees at night.

Monday: Sunny, late afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links :

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.