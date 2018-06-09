Metro Detroit weather forecast: Warm with showers, storms Saturday

DETROIT - Detroiters save money on their water bills this weekend. It will be warm, but clouds will produce showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. It will still be warm with some gaps of dryness.

A stationary front parks itself just south of the Michigan border. Residual showers and thunderstorms will cling to Southeast Michigan during pre-dawn hours and at dawn, Saturday. Early risers will need to consider having their morning run indoors instead of outdoors. It will be mild with temperatures beginning in the 50s and low 60s.

Sunrise is at 5:57 a.m.

Detroiters must be prepared for delays and/or postponements of high school baseball playoff games and commencement ceremonies.

After a midday lull, scattered showers and thunderstorms re-form and move from west to east. It will be warmer with highs in the upper 70s. The Detroit Tigers game against Cleveland at Comerica Park may be affected by wet weather. The first pitch is planned to be at 4:10 p.m. ET.

Saturday evening will be warm with scattered showers. Temps in the low 70s.

It will be mild Saturday night with more raindrops possible. Overnight lows will be near 60 degrees.

Sunday forecast

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and warm with a chance of more scattered showers. Highs will be in the middle and upper 70s.

Monday-Wednesday forecast

After lawns and gardens take in some water, they will soak in some sunshine. Monday will be partly sunny and warm. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Tuesday will be warmer with showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 80s.

Warmer with sunshine, Wednesday. Daytime temps in the mid 80s.

BEACH AND BOATING FORECAST

Lake Erie

Saturday: Wind: E 6-12 kts.; Waves: 1-2 ft.; Water Temp: 66 deg. F

Saturday Night: Wind: E 9-14 kts.; Waves: 1-3 ft.; Water Temp: 66 deg. F

Sunday: Wind: E 9-14 kts.; Waves: 2-3 ft.; Water Temp: 66 deg. F

Lake St. Clair

Saturday: Wind: E 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.; Water Temp: 59 deg. F

Saturday Night: Wind: E 6-12 kts.; Waves: 1-2 ft.; Water Temp: 59 deg. F

Sunday: Wind: E 9-14 kts.; Waves: 1-2 ft.; Water Temp: 59 deg. F

Lake Huron

Saturday: Wind: E 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.; Water Temp: 52 deg. F

Saturday Night: Wind: E 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.; Water Temp: 52 deg. F

Sunday: Wind: E 6-12 kts.; Waves: 1-2 ft.; Water Temp: 52 deg. F

