Metro Detroit weather forecast: Warmer and more stormy Sunday afternoon

DETROIT - Welcome to Sunday, Motown!

We have a very warm and muggy aftenoon on our hands with showers and thunderstorms developing. Severe storms are possible. It remains hotter than average after Sunday.

Sunday afternoon will be partly sunny and very warm and humid. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Anyone outdoors for a significant period of time will need water, air conditioning, loose-fitting clothes or a combination of the three to remain comfortable and healthy.

Families will need their rain gear, too. Showers and thunderstorms develop and move across the region after 2 p.m. ET. There is a slight risk of strong to severe storms with heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging wind and hail.

Sunday evening will still be stormy. Indoors will be the best place to be, especially if there's any severe weather. Families who happen to be out, will need to use extreme caution while driving.

Sunset is at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Sunday night will be wet before midnight, and showers and storms fade away afterward. It remains warm with overnight lows near 70 degrees.

Monday will be hot, as well. Daytime temps will be near 90 degrees. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny.

Tuesday will be very warm with morning and midday showers. Afternoon temps will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday will not be as hot, but it will be warm. Skies will probably be mostly sunny with highs between 80 and 85 degrees.

