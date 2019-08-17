Metro Detroit weather forecast: Warming up Saturday with storms possible in areas

DETROIT - Welcome to Dream Cruise Weekend, Motor City!

Saturday afternoon becomes warmer with some showers and storms. The rest of the day will not be a wash-out, though. Hotter weather returns Sunday with more scattered thunderstorms.

Saturday afternoon will be partly sunny and warmer. Remember your sunscreen as highs reach the mid 80s. There is a slight chance of scattered showers, especially south of 8 Mile.

Saturday evening will be partly to mostly cloudy and warm. Temperatures will be near 80 degrees.

Sunset is at 8:34 p.m. ET.

Saturday night will have mostly cloudy skies and it will be warm. Overnight lows will be near 70 degrees.

On Sunday, hot and humid weather makes a comeback. Daytime temperatures reach 90°F. It will feel like 95°F. Remember to drink plenty of water, wear light and loose fitting clothes and stay near or in air-conditioned areas. Coaches remember to have your players practice in the early morning or when it’s cooler. Also, have your scholar athletes take frequent water breaks.

Sunday afternoon has a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. There is a marginal risk of strong to severe storms with heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging wind and hail. Monday will be hot as well.

Monday will be hot, as well. Skies will be partly sunny with scattered showers and storms.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will not be as hot, but it will be very warm. Skies will probably be mostly sunny with highs in the middle and upper 80s each day.

