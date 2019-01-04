Metro Detroit weather forecast: Watch out for freezing fog

Temperatures touched 50 in spots Friday. And you guessed it -- we won't be seeing those numbers again during the forecast. But we also will stay above normal through the middle of next week.

The biggest issue tonight will be the potential of freezing fog. Temperatures will cool to the 20s in most spots with calm, stable conditions. So expect patches of freezing fog overnight through Saturday morning. That will be enough moisture to make some roads slick.

Once the fog burns off by mid-morning on Saturday, sunshine will be mixed with clouds, taking us to the mid-40s.

A dry cold front will push through late Saturday night. That will boost clouds for Sunday, but we'll stay dry. Highs will only reach the upper 30s.

Monday still looks like a mess -- a milder mess, but one nonetheless. Wet snow will be mixing with rain during the morning commute before transitioning to all liquid. Even though parts of the day will be dry, rain chances will last through the start of Tuesday morning.

After a quick shower and possibly a few flakes from a second, speedier system on Tuesday, temperatures will start to resemble the January we all know and love (well some of us, at least).

Check out those numbers in our 10 Day Forecast.

