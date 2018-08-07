Metro Detroit weather forecast: Weather will not keep you from the polls!

DETROIT - Once again, a severe weather threat ended up with far less coverage than it could have been -- this is undoubtedly the storyline that we’ll remember from the summer of 2018.

Thunderstorms moving across the state Monday afternoon were heading into a very unstable, favorable environment, and yet only a few severe storms ended up materializing over southeast Michigan -- most notably over downtown Detroit up into the Grosse Pointes, where a severe storm caused considerable tree damage.



Mother Nature will give us a bit of a break on our primary day, with a mainly dry morning and just a few scattered showers during the afternoon. We’ll eventually even get a bit of sun today, but there’s also a small chance that a few of us, especially to the south, could see a late-day or evening thunderstorm, but most of us won’t. Highs in the low to mid 80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius), and it’s still humid out there, with not much help from a light and variable wind.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:32 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:45 p.m.

Regardless of the weather, we need to reverse the trend of more than half of our southeast Michigan population not voting in primaries and get to the polls. Voting is not a right…there is nothing in the law that says we HAVE TO vote. Rather, voting is a privilege. There are a lot of people around the world that don’t have that privilege, but a lot of Americans take that privilege for granted. Whether you like or don’t like the decisions our politicians make, voting gives you the opportunity to affirm or change those making the decisions. GET OUT AND VOTE.

Tuesday night

Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain is possible, but severe weather is NOT expected. Lows in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

Wednesday and Wednesday night

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms -- the better chance for these is in the morning. Highs in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius).

Becoming mostly clear, with lows in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

Thursday and Thursday night

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with a thunderstorm possible either very late in the day or Thursday night. Highs in the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius), and lows Thursday night in the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius).

Friday

Partly cloudy with a scattered shower or thunderstorm still possible. Highs in the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius).

The Weekend

The computer models are having a very difficult time with a bizarre shift in the jet stream pattern. All bets are off at this point but, based upon a lot of time pouring over those models this morning, it appears that we might squeak by with a dry day Saturday, and the chance for a shower or thunderstorm Sunday -- but this is by no means certain.

We always hate changes to the weekend forecast, so bear with us over the next couple of days as the computer models try to get a better handle on things. Highs will remain in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius).

Don’t Forget! This weekend is the annual Perseid Meteor Shower! Stay tuned for details!

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.