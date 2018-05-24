Metro Detroit weather forecast: Weekend may break records as temperatures continue to rise

DETROIT - Temperatures are only going in one direction for the rest of the week. And we may be breaking records… plural!

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for high levels of ozone on Friday. Michigan's DEQ reminds everyone to not use gas-powered lawn equipment or charcoal lighter fluid. And if you have to gas up your car, do it early or late in the day and don't top off the tank. That’s a tall order with everyone heading out of town for Memorial Day weekend, but plan ahead if you can.

Friday will be our last completely dry day this week. With plenty of sunshine, temperatures will warm to the mid-80s. Humidity will stay low.

But that won't be the case for the three-day weekend. Saturday, showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast. They’ll be confined to the afternoon and pop up when temperatures are near their peak. Expect storms to be short-lived, slow-moving and possibly dumping buckets of water. But they should not be severe. Highs will reach the upper 80s with noticeable humidity. Saturday’s record is 92, so we’ll likely fall just short. Heat index readings may top 90 in our Metro and South Zones especially.

Sunday will be similar but with fewer afternoon storms. The mercury should touch 90 by afternoon. The record is 91, so this is the one most in danger of breaking.

Monday, we’re calling for dry conditions, although storm chances are not completely zero. Highs will be the hottest of the holiday weekend with numbers cracking 90 in many locations. Monday’s record should be out of reach at 95.

There’s not much relief from the heat next week, either. Check out the toasty temperatures in our 10-Day Forecast.

