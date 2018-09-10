Metro Detroit weather forecast: Wet and cool Monday

DETROIT - Light rain and drizzle are still moving up from the south this morning, making for a slippery commute and wet roads as you head out on a Monday morning around Metro Detroit.

The heavier rains are still south and east of us, so we will continue to get the lighter showers through the morning drive. Low clouds will continue to bring drizzle on and off even at times this afternoon.

Cloudy skies stay with us through the day, keeping temperatures on the cooler side all day. We have 50s as you head out this morning, and highs only in the low and mid 60s this afternoon and the winds are still cranking this morning N 10-20 mph becoming a little lighter this afternoon.

Tuesday forecast

We will see gradual clearing tonight and overnight, making for a much calmer and dry Tuesday ahead. Morning lows will be in the 50s, but afternoon highs will head back into the low and mid 70s with a nice mix of sun and clouds tomorrow afternoon around SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. The winds are lighter, but still cool NNW 5-12 mph.

Rest of the week forecast

It should be a mostly dry stretch Wednesday through the weekend, but we have to watch Hurricane Florence, which should hit the Mid Atlantic or East Coast on Thursday and Friday this week. That storm will try to throw clouds back at us from east to west late Thursday and into Friday. Models show plenty of sunshine here, but we have to factor in at least debris clouds from Florence to end the week. Highs are improving, flirting with 80 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. You can get your seven-day forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.



